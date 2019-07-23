Facebook Messenger

First Images from New Films from Soderbergh, Baumbach, Safdie Brothers and More

Along with the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival lineup of films playing in the Galas and Special Presentations programme, today we also got a first look at some of the films that will be showcased north of the border in September. First and foremost there’s Marriage Story, the long-awaited new film from Noah Baumbach that stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. We’ve also got a first look at Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers drama The Laundromat (which will premiere on Netflix), as well as Adam Driver in The Safdie BrothersUncut Gems and Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name. Then there’s Radioactive, The Two Popes, and Veep creator Armando Iannuci’s new satire The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Check out the first look images of these films below along with initial synopses via TIFF, and click here to see the full TIFF lineup that was announced today. The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5-15.

