Final ‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Trailer Teases Disney’s Lavish Holiday Treat

Disney has released one final trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, furhter the brand new adaptation of the classic story. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolat) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger)—who both share directing credit due to a unique situation—the film largely takes place in a stranger and mysterious parallel world, which is home to Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. But Clara (Mackenzie Foy) enters the Fourth Realm to take on a tyrant called Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) as well as a gang of mice, who hold the key to Clara’s escape.

This continues to look incredibly lavish and sweet and magical, which is really all you want out of a Disney holiday movie. The studio no doubt hopes The Nutcracker has legs to become the film to see over the Thanksgiving holiday, so it’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out.

Check out the new Nutcracker and the Four Realms trailer below. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Miranda Hart, Eugenio Derbez, Jack Whitehall, and Ellie Bamber. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.