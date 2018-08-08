New Trailer for ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Reveals Disney’s Magical Holiday Movie

0

Disney is freshening up a classic, beloved 19th century ballet by bringing in superheroic princesses and world-ending consequences, as revealed in a new trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Co-directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, this take on Tchaikovsky’s tale amps up the magic and mythology by folding in all the things that have made recent live-action Disney fairytales so successful.

This 90-second trailer tells you all you need to know about The Nutcracker, especially if you’ve seen Alice in Wonderland, A Wrinkle in Time and The Chronicles of Narnia, and even the non-Disney movies in the Snow White and the Huntsman pairing. Granted, Tchaikovsky’s two-parter featured thrilling action and intrigue in the first half, followed by varied celebrations by confectionary treats in the second, so today’s audiences need a little more to chew on than that, but this same-old world-ending tale is getting repetitive and tiresome. (In before, “This movie makes a billion dollars at the box office.”) Look for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in theaters on November 2nd.

Check out the new trailer below, followed by a new poster and new images:

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney’s new holiday feature film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale.

