New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Counts Off the Gang of Thieves

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Ocean’s 8 trailer. Directed by Gary Ross (The Hunger Games), the movie is a spinoff of sorts from Steven Soderbergh’s own Ocean’s trilogy, and Soderbergh and Ross hatched the idea for this new movie together, which focuses on the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock. Fresh out of prison, she assembles a squad of her own to pull off a daring heist during the Met gala.

The new trailer simply counts off the main players with scenes highlighting each actress, but it looks like a total blast with each performer getting a chance to shine. Early word on the movie has been positive, and I can’t wait to get a look at it.

Check out the new Ocean’s 8 trailer below. The film opens June 8th and also stars Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, James Corden, Richard Armitage, and Anne Hathaway.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ocean’s 8: