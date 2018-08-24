New ‘The Old Man & the Gun’ Trailer Teases Robert Redford’s Final Performance

0

Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama The Old Man & the Gun. Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, the film stars Robert Redford as a lifelong criminal who’s made a career out of eluding authorities and pulling off bank heists, all the while earning a reputation as a perfect gentleman. A Ghost Story and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints filmmaker David Lowery writes and directs the film, which also stars Casey Affleck as the detective determined to finally catch Forrest once and for all.

This movie looks absolutely gorgeous, and this trailer really digs into the stunning 16mm cinematography by Joe Anderson (Don’t Think Twice). There’s a delightful throwback vibe to the whole proceeding, but it doesn’t feel false or just for show—it’s part of the DNA of the entire film. Redford has said that he’s retiring after this movie, so The Old Man & the Gun will mark the iconic actor’s final onscreen performance. Based on what we’ve seen in the first two trailers, the guy is going out with a bang.

Check out the new Old Man & the Gun trailer below and look for our review out of the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. The film also stars Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, and Tom Waits. The Old Man & the Gun opens in theaters on September 28th.