Here’s What’s New on HBO in October 2019, and What’s Leaving

HBO has released the list of titles that will be coming to the pay cable channel and on demand service in October 2019—as well as the movies that will be departing. HBO has, of course, an extensive library of movies on demand that can be viewed either with your cable subscription or via HBO’s streaming service HBO Now.

In terms of original content, October marks the debut of Damon Lindelof’s highly anticipated new series Watchmen, as well as the final season premiere of Silicon Valley, the series premiere of Mrs. Fletcher, and the miniseries premiere of Catherine the Great.

New movies coming to HBO in October include the horror sequel Happy Death Day 2U, the acclaimed thriller Upgrade, the Liam Neeson darkly comic thriller Cold Pursuit, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.

And in terms of older movies being added to HBO next month, be on the lookout for Steven Spielberg’s underrated War of the Worlds, Baz Luhrmann’s rapturous Moulin Rogue!, and if you’re feeling adventurous, the extended cut of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 superhero flop Green Lantern.

Additionally, it’s last call for Justice League, Veronica Mars, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Ridley Scott’s tremendous Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut, as all will be departing HBO in October.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving HBO in October 2019 below, and click here for our list of the best movies on HBO right now.

Theatrical Premieres:

Kin, 2018 (10/1)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (10/5)

Upgrade, 2018 (10/8)

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019 (10/12)

Glass, 2019 (10/19)

Greta, 2018 (10/26)

Series Premieres:

La Vida Secreta, Season 2 Premiere (10/18)

Watchmen, Series Premiere (10/20)

Catherine the Great, Miniseries Premiere (10/21)

Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Premiere (10/27)

Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere (10/27)

Series Finales:

Our Boys, Season Finale (10/7)

Succession, Season 2 Finale (10/13)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season Finale (10/13)

Ballers, Season 5 Finale (10/13)

The Deuce, Season 3 Finale (10/28)

Original Programming:

Diego Maradona (10/1)

24/7 College Football: Florida Gators, Series Premiere (10/2)

Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo (10/4)

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (10/5)

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (10/10)

HBO First Look: Jojo Rabbit (10/11)

Pico De Neblina, Season Finale (10/11)

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (10/17)

Saudi Women’s Driving School (10/24)

Any One Of Us (10/29)

The Bronx, USA (10/30)

Estrenos:

Abuela’s Luck, 2018 (10/1)

Full Beat, 2018 (10/1)

El mejor verano de mi vida (AKA The Best Summer of My Life), 2018 (10/11)

El Ombligo de Guie’dani (AKA Guei’dani’s Navel), 2019 (10/18)

Yo, Imposible (AKA Being Impossible), 2018 (10/25)

Starting October 1:

A Handful of Dust, 1988

Black Swan, 2010

Bounce, 2000

The Fourth Kind, 2009

George of the Jungle, 1997

Green Lantern (Extended Version), 2011

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Happy Death Day, 2017

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001

I.Q.,1994

The Indian in the Cupboard, 1995

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

Judge Dredd, 1995

Kiss of Death, 1995

Madagascar, 2005

Men of Honor, 2000

Moulin Rouge!, 2001

The Object of My Affection, 1998

Open Range, 2003

Season of the Witch, 2011

Sky High, 2005

The 33, 2015

Three Fugitives, 1989

War of the Worlds, 2005

Starting October 21:

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Ending October 5:

Justice League, 2017

Ending October 12:

Veronica Mars, 2014

Ending October 31:

A Low Down Dirty Shame, 1994

A Time to Kill, 1996

A Walk in the Clouds, 1995

Bruno, 2009

The Danish Girl, 2015

Dracula, 1979

Drugstore Cowboy, 1989

Ferdinand, 2017

The First Grader, 2011

The First Purge, 2018

Hulk, 2003

I Am Sam, 2002

Jessabelle, 2014

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut), 2005

Knock Knock, 2015

Lottery Ticket, 2010

The Meg, 2018

My Little Eye, 2003

Predators, 2010

She’s Funny That Way, 2015

Skyscraper, 2018

The Stepford Wives, 2004

Tupac: Resurrection, 2003

Waking Ned Devine, 1998