Here’s What’s New on HBO in October 2019, and What’s Leaving

HBO has released the list of titles that will be coming to the pay cable channel and on demand service in October 2019—as well as the movies that will be departing. HBO has, of course, an extensive library of movies on demand that can be viewed either with your cable subscription or via HBO’s streaming service HBO Now.
In terms of original content, October marks the debut of Damon Lindelof’s highly anticipated new series Watchmen, as well as the final season premiere of Silicon Valley, the series premiere of Mrs. Fletcher, and the miniseries premiere of Catherine the Great.
New movies coming to HBO in October include the horror sequel Happy Death Day 2U, the acclaimed thriller Upgrade, the Liam Neeson darkly comic thriller Cold Pursuit, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.
And in terms of older movies being added to HBO next month, be on the lookout for Steven Spielberg’s underrated War of the Worlds, Baz Luhrmann’s rapturous Moulin Rogue!, and if you’re feeling adventurous, the extended cut of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 superhero flop Green Lantern.
Additionally, it’s last call for Justice League, Veronica Mars, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Ridley Scott’s tremendous Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut, as all will be departing HBO in October.
Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving HBO in October 2019 below.
Theatrical Premieres:
Kin, 2018 (10/1)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (10/5)
Upgrade, 2018 (10/8)
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019 (10/12)
Glass, 2019 (10/19)
Greta, 2018 (10/26)
Series Premieres:
La Vida Secreta, Season 2 Premiere (10/18)
Watchmen, Series Premiere (10/20)
Catherine the Great, Miniseries Premiere (10/21)
Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Premiere (10/27)
Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere (10/27)
Series Finales:
Our Boys, Season Finale (10/7)
Succession, Season 2 Finale (10/13)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season Finale (10/13)
Ballers, Season 5 Finale (10/13)
The Deuce, Season 3 Finale (10/28)
Original Programming:
Diego Maradona (10/1)
24/7 College Football: Florida Gators, Series Premiere (10/2)
Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo (10/4)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (10/5)
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (10/10)
HBO First Look: Jojo Rabbit (10/11)
Pico De Neblina, Season Finale (10/11)
Liberty: Mother of Exiles (10/17)
Saudi Women’s Driving School (10/24)
Any One Of Us (10/29)
The Bronx, USA (10/30)
Estrenos:
Abuela’s Luck, 2018 (10/1)
Full Beat, 2018 (10/1)
El mejor verano de mi vida (AKA The Best Summer of My Life), 2018 (10/11)
El Ombligo de Guie’dani (AKA Guei’dani’s Navel), 2019 (10/18)
Yo, Imposible (AKA Being Impossible), 2018 (10/25)
Starting October 1:
A Handful of Dust, 1988
Black Swan, 2010
Bounce, 2000
The Fourth Kind, 2009
George of the Jungle, 1997
Green Lantern (Extended Version), 2011
Gulliver’s Travels, 2010
Happy Death Day, 2017
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
I.Q.,1994
The Indian in the Cupboard, 1995
It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010
Judge Dredd, 1995
Kiss of Death, 1995
Madagascar, 2005
Men of Honor, 2000
Moulin Rouge!, 2001
The Object of My Affection, 1998
Open Range, 2003
Season of the Witch, 2011
Sky High, 2005
The 33, 2015
Three Fugitives, 1989
War of the Worlds, 2005
Starting October 21:
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Ending October 5:
Justice League, 2017
Ending October 12:
Veronica Mars, 2014
Ending October 31:
A Low Down Dirty Shame, 1994
A Time to Kill, 1996
A Walk in the Clouds, 1995
Bruno, 2009
The Danish Girl, 2015
Dracula, 1979
Drugstore Cowboy, 1989
Ferdinand, 2017
The First Grader, 2011
The First Purge, 2018
Hulk, 2003
I Am Sam, 2002
Jessabelle, 2014
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut), 2005
Knock Knock, 2015
Lottery Ticket, 2010
The Meg, 2018
My Little Eye, 2003
Predators, 2010
She’s Funny That Way, 2015
Skyscraper, 2018
The Stepford Wives, 2004
Tupac: Resurrection, 2003
Waking Ned Devine, 1998