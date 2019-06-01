Here’s What’s New on Hulu in June 2019

0

The lengthy list of titles that are new to Hulu in June 2019 has been released, and there’s plenty to watch this summer. The streaming service is not only host to a number of original TV series and exclusive documentaries, but also some great library titles of movies—especially older films that you may not be able to find on some other streaming services.

The new movies coming to Hulu in June include the entire main Friday the 13th franchise, all the way up through Jason Takes Manhattan, if you’re in for a spooky marathon. The Brian De Palma-directed Mission: Impossible is also coming to Hulu, as is Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, the Harrison Ford-fronted Patriot Games, and the high-stakes Rounders if you’re in the mood for something thrilling. Other notable additions include Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Independence Day, and The Devil Wears Prada.

In terms of originals, the third season of the critically acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale, the first season of the Das Boot series also premiere, and the documentary Ask Dr. Ruth.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Hulu for June 2019 below.

Available June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

100 Things to do Before High School (2014)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

A Brilliant Young Mind (2015)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

American Loser (2007)

American Psycho (2000)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Antitrust (2001)

Battle Ground (2013)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Best Player (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Burbs (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

The Crazies (2010)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Doors (1991)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Emperor (2013)

Eulogy (2004)

Existenz (1999)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Flawless (1999)

Fluke (1995)

Free Money (1998)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th – Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Fun Size (2012)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Godsend (2004)

Hamlet (1990)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hitman (2007)

Independence Day (1996)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jinxed (2013)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

Less Than Zero (1987)

Liar, Liar Vampire (2015)

The Letter (2012)

The Lonely Man (1956)