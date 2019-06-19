Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2019

0

It’s a summer for streaming on Netflix! There’s a ton of new content coming to the streaming giant this July, kicked off in a big way with the highly anticipated arrival of Stranger Things Season 3 on the 4th of July. But there are plenty of other Netflix Originals to keep you entertained long after you’ve binge-watched all of the spooky new episodes to see what’s going down in the Upside Down.

Orange Is the New Black returns for Season 7, but if that’s not your cup of tea, Jerry Seinfeld is back with more funny, famous friends and fast cars in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. There’s plenty for the family and the little ones to watch, too, as Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns arrives on Netflix along with original animated series 3Below, Pinky Malinky, and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants all return. Plus, if the streaming debut of Neon Genesis Evangelion has you hankerin’ for more anime series, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac and Kengan Ashura should be on your radar.

If it’s classic movies you’re looking for, some of Martin Scorsese‘s best are on display, like Taxi Driver, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and Who’s That Knocking at My Door. But if it’s comedies you’re into, don’t pass up Caddyshack; do pass on Caddyshack 2, though.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in July 2019 below:

Avail. 7/1/19

Designated Survivor: 60 days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Designated Survivor: 60 Days follows the main storyline of the original format, but has been adapted to feature more of the Korean reality. It is a story of a politician, who suddenly ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to President, as an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet who is ahead of him in terms of the presidential succession. Park Mu-jin is a scientist-turned-politician who struggles to fit in politics. Park is the acting president for 60 days, and during this period, albeit inexperienced and unwilling, he tries to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everyone’s favorite single mom is back with her second Netflix original stand-up special Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room, launching globally on July 1. A follow-up to her 2017 special In Trouble, Katherine toured Glitter Room across the UK with an unprecedented four-week run at London’s Garrick Theatre in the West End. After dividing The Belasco Theater audience on their love or dislike of the Kardashians, Katherine showcases her skillful and hilarious storytelling style with tales about following a man to Japan and meeting her daughter’s first celebrity crush, Anna Kendrick.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Avail. 7/2/19

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A kind computer repairman falls for a street-smart graffiti artist who’s multiple personality disorder worsens after she witnesses a double murder.

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Bangkok’s Chinatown, a spirited digital marketing expert falls for a blind fortune-teller, but their love is predestined to end in disaster.

Good Witch: Season 4

Avail. 7/3/19

The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty.

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL