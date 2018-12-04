New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster Is Straight-Up Heavenly

0

20th Century Fox has released a new Once Upon a Deadpool poster, offering another cheeky look at the new PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2. While the R-rated superhero sequel hit theaters back in May and grossed over $730 million worldwide, Fox is releasing a new cut of the film in theaters for a special limited theatrical engagement this holiday season. This new cut of Deadpool 2 will be rated PG-13, and includes a frame story with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool telling the story of Deadpool 2 to a kidnapped Fred Savage, which is a jokey ripoff of the frame story from The Princess Bride. The idea was conceived by Deadpool 2 writers Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, and the new scenes—which comprise about 20 minutes of new footage—were shot this past summer.

This new poster continues to over-the-top theme of the film’s first poster, which saw Reynolds and Savage riding a reindeer atop a mountain. In this new poster, Deadpool and Savage are just hanging out in heaven, flocked by angels and bubbles and an adorable puppy.

There is more to Once Upon a Deadpool than simply an opportunity to re-release the sequel in theaters: For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the charity F–ck Cancer, which is being retitled “Fudge Cancer” for the purposes of this PG-13 release.

Check out the new Once Upon a Deadpool trailer poster. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and Julian Dennison and hits theaters on December 12th and will run only through Christmas Eve.