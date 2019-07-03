14 New ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Images Further Reveal Quentin Tarantino’s 9th Film

0

We’re now officially within a month of the release of the ninth film from Quentin Tarantino, and Sony Pictures has released a batch of new images from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to entice fans even further. The photos offer looks at the characters onscreen as well as Tarantino behind the scenes, crafting what many have called his most personal film yet—which could also be his penultimate feature effort.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a struggling TV star named Rick Dalton, who’s having trouble transitioning into films while Hollywood is undergoing a massive change. Along for the ride is Dalton’s easy-going stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, and the duo are further spurned by the instant success of their new next door neighbor: current “it” girl Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

These images offer a closer view into the tremendously realized world that Tarantino has put onscreen here, and indeed it may be one of the most visually impressive films Tarantino has ever made. He reunites with longtime cinematographer Robert Richardson to bring 1969 Hollywood to life, and the production design by Barbara Ling is outstanding. Not to mention the stellar A-list ensemble cast.

Check out the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood images below and click for high-resolution. The film also stars Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Damon Herriman, Maya Hawke, Victoria Pedretti, Bruce Dern, Margaret Qualley, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Scoot McNairy, Clifton Collins Jr., and many more. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26th.