Update: In a nice bit of irony, it turns out this poster is a fan-made piece. Nice work, Alphaville Design.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood has had a bit of a rocky go with the advertising so far. First of all, there’s that ellipsis. Then there’s the matter of the first two posters, which were instantly, ruthlessly dunked on for days. On the heels of the first teaser trailer, Sony Pictures has debuted a new poster for Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film, and while it might not have the immediately iconic quality of dorm room staples like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill, the sketch-style poster is undoubtedly an improvement on the ones that proceeded it.

Tarantino’s latest feature heads to Hollywood in the 1960s, where we meet Leonardo DiCaprio‘s as an aging Western star trying to find his place in a changing Hollywood landscape alongside his trusty stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. They also happen to live next door to actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), in the year of her tragic murder at the hands of the Manson Family cult. However, early reports said the film isn’t focused on the Manson murders, but exploring 1969 Hollywood through a “tapestry–like” structure a la Pulp Fiction.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood is eyeing a Cannes premiere and will arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019. Check out the new poster below (h/t Fandango).

There’s still no official synopsis for the film, but cinematographer Robert Richardson previously told us about the film’s unique tone:

“I think the tone of it is—it’s difficult to describe because it’s very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it’s playful. It’s not easily describable, but it’s very Quentin. Very, very, very Quentin. Of course Al Pacino was in it and you’ve got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It’s going to be a tremendously unique film.”

The announced ensemble for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood now also includes Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Danny Strong, Sydney Sweeney, Clu Gulager, James Landry Hébert, Mikey Madison, Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, and Nicholas Hammond, among others.

