New Trailer for ‘Operation Finale’ Finds Oscar Isaac Hunting Nazis

The first trailer for MGM’s upcoming thriller Operation Finale was tense enough owing to the ticking clock motif accompanying the plot to track down a vile Nazi officer to bring him to justice; this new trailer quite literally puts a straight razor to said Nazi’s throat as the studio doubles down on the tension in this true-to-life tale.

From director Chris Weitz, (About a Boy, The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and based on a true story adapted by screenwriter Matthew Orton, Operation Finale centers on the covert 1960 mission to find and capture Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the architect of Hitler’s Final Solution who personally oversaw the murders of millions of innocent Jews. Oscar Isaac‘s Mossad agent Peter Malkin is tasked with bringing Eichmann in, and the tension between the men escalates to a boil in this new trailer. It’s a solid look at a compelling story that’s just outside of the familiar framework of World War II-era atrocities. The film also touches on the flight of Nazis and their supporters from Europe after the fall of the Third Reich through ratlines that led to safe havens all over the world, including, infamously ,Argentina. Operation Finale looks like a tough watch, but a necessary reminder of man’s inhumanity to man.

Also starring Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi, and Pêpê Rapazote, Operation Finale opens in U.S. theaters on August 29th before enjoying a U.K. opening September 14th. The film rolls out to more territories starting the week of September 21st.

Watch the new, tense trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Operation Finale: