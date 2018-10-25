New ‘Outlaw King’ Trailer Finds Chris Pine Going Full ‘Braveheart’

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming historical epic Outlaw King, which chronicles the story of Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine), a man who rose up as an outlaw hero in the face of Scotland’s oppressive occupation by Edward I of England (Stephen Dillane). The film hails from Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, who himself is Scottish and who draws from past historical epics like Braveheart to create a memorable, epic story of his own.

This trailer provides a nice look at the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to somewhat mixed reviews. After that experience, however, Mackenzie went back into the editing room and cut a whopping 20 minutes out of the movie, so I myself am curious to see this new cut having seen the film at TIFF. It’s an interesting story, and the cinematography by Barry Ackroyd (the Bourne movies) is mighty impressive—the film’s opening scene is one long tracking shot that traverses various lighting scenarios.

The film also stars Florence Pugh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, Sam Spruell, Tony Curran, and James Cosmo. Outlaw King will be released on Netflix globally on November 9th.