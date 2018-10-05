New ‘Overlord’ Trailer Goes to War with Nazi Mutants

0

Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot have released a new trailer for Overlord, the action-packed World War II monster movie that follows a group of U.S. paratroopers who stumble across a Nazi experimentation of supernatural forces meant to fight the Allies. Directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), from a screenplay by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), the film stars Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as the grisled leader of the troupe, who has to defeat the Nazi mutants and bring down a radio tower in time for D-Day.

In the Bad Robot tradition, the film was shrouded in secrecy throughout production, but the secrets were finally revealed at Fantastic Fest last week, where the WWII thriller earned a round of solid reviews (you can read Haleigh’s full review here) as a brutal war thriller meets mad scientist horror.

This brief trailer doesn’t give too much away, which is great, because I’m pretty much already sold on World War II soldiers taking down Nazi mutants. That premise sells itself, and I’m kind of glad this movie didn’t turn out to be yet another last-minute Cloverfield picture.

Get a peek at Bad Robot’s first R-rated feature in the new trailer below. Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Jacob Anderson, Iain De Caestecker, John Magaro, and Bokeem Woodbine, and is set to debut October 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Overlord: