New ‘Parasite’ Trailer Draws You Deeper into Bong Joon-ho’s Masterpiece

NEON has released a new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming thriller Parasite. The upcoming thriller follows the Kim Family as they use their ruthlessness and street smarts to exploit the wealthy Park Family who have more money than sense. However, as the Kims start to infiltrate the Parks, their con begins to get out of control in ways they never could have expected.

I saw Parasite at TIFF last month and it’s easily one of my favorite movies of the year. Bong Joon-ho has never shied away from social issues in his movies, but he’s never hit his target so directly and with such force as he does here, and that’s saying something when you’re considering the number of stone-cold classics he’s made. Parasite could very well win him a much-deserved Oscar, and with a great trailer like this, the film could also be a nice hit for NEON. The trailer plays up the thriller aspects and the critical acclaim (calling it a “masterpiece” is not misleading) while avoiding the twists that permeate the narrative. See this movie as soon as possible.

Check out the Parasite trailer below. The film opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 11th and will expand nationwide in the following weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Parasite: