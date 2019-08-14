U.S. Trailer for ‘Parasite’ Promises a Twisted New Vision from Director Bong Joon-ho

0

Neon has released the U.S. trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winning thriller Parasite. The film centers on two families—the wealthy Parks and the aspirational Kims—who collide when the Kims find a way to insert themselves into the Parks’ lives and start living off the largesse of the wealthy family. However, when a “parasitic interloper” comes along, a battle breaks out that threatens the relationship between the families.

This is one of my must-see movies of 2019, and I love how the trailer makes the plot look intriguing without really revealing the major twists and that Bong has in store. Bong is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today, and judging by the response out of Cannes, it appears he has another sensational picture on his hands. I’ll definitely be making time to see this one when it swings by the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Check out the Parasite trailer below. The film opens in the U.S. on October 11th and stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, and Park So Dam.

Here’s the official synopsis for Parasite: