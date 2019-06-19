Disney/Pixar Reveals 2020 Movie Title and Logo; Pete Docter to Direct

0

Pixar is currently riding high on the positive buzz for Toy Story 4 (and they should be; it’s fantastic). They’re also getting out ahead of the 2020 movie season by announcing a brand new, original feature that’s due out in theaters exactly a year from today. Soul, previously unannounced, will tackle “life’s most important questions” on a journey that travels from New York City to the “cosmic realms”, whatever that means. The acclaimed animation studio teased the new release in a brief social media post today, which you can see below.

Soul isn’t the only Pixar film gracing the big screens in 2020. They also have the new, original film Onward slated for a March 6, 2020 release, followed by Soul on June 19, 2020. Deadline reports that Soul will be directed by two-time Oscar-winner Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) with Oscar-nominee Dana Murray (Lou) producing. No cast has been announced just yet.

Here’s the first look at the logo and brief synopsis for Soul:

One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions. Disney & Pixar's "Soul" arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/D3VP8Tw4RM — Pixar (@Pixar) June 19, 2019

Here’s the logline for Soul (per Deadline):

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU?”

Sure sounds like a spiritual sequel to Inside Out, which is perfectly fine considering how well that film tackled the intangible aspects of human nature like Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear. One wonders if Oscar-nominated screenwriter Meg LeFauve will be back alongside Docter for the script on this one.

Onward, meanwhile, tells the story of two teenage elf brothers on a quest to find out if magic still has a place in the world It hails from writer-director Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) and stars the voice talents of Tom Holland,Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, and more.

