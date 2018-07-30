‘Pokémon’ Continues to Be the Very Best in New Trailer for “The Power of Us” Theatrical Release

0

If you’re a fan of making pacts with wind gods or watching a manic pixie dream girl learn how to capture wild animals, boy are you going to love this new trailer for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us! All kidding aside, I love the idea of transitioning the story of Pokémon from its anchor point on Ash Ketchum/Satoshi and Pikachu to a wider range of characters whom a more diverse range of viewers might be able to relate to, male and female, young and old. And you can get a look at that new film in a brand-new trailer teasing the film’s domestic release this holiday season.

Today, The Pokémon Company International announced that it is once again partnering with Fathom Events to bring the new animated film into select cinemas in multiple territories as a limited theatrical release. Participating locations in the U.S. will show the event on November 24th, 26th, and 28th, as well as December 1st. The agreement with Fathom Events, the recognized leader in event cinema distribution, follows a successful cinema event collaboration last year that showcased Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! and garnered strong attendance worldwide.

Check out the new trailer for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us below:

When a series of mysterious incidents threatens the people and Pokémon who inhabit a small seaside town, it’ll take more than Ash and Pikachu to save the day! Here’s a sneak peek at Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us!

Based on the globally popular Pokémon brand, Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us follows Ash and Pikachu as they join forces with a diverse new cast of characters to rescue a seaside town from a series of threatening incidents. Filled with unique challenges and thrilling Pokémon battles, and set during a festival celebrating the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, this heartwarming film illustrates the value of teamwork and putting aside each other’s differences.

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us gives fans and families an opportunity to come together in witnessing new plotlines, characters, and settings unfold in the Pokémon world,” said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait to bring the magic of Pokémon to life on the big screen again with Fathom Events’ expertise in event cinema.”

Since debuting as Pokémon the Movie: Everyone’s Story in Japan, where the Pokémon franchise originated, the movie has already received widespread viewership. More information on the cinema events, including participating movie theaters, screening dates, and ticketing, will be available soon.

“We are excited to work with The Pokémon Company International on their latest entry in animation by debuting Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us outside of Japan,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We look forward to delivering another high-quality Pokémon experience that will delight fans nationwide and abroad.”