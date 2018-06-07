New ‘Queer Eye’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Give You All the Feels

One of the best feel-good shows out there is almost back. Netflix has released a new Queer Eye Season 2 trailer. Although the reboot adopts a similar format to the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy with five gay men making over a person in every episode, the new Queer Eye feels fuller and richer, moving from tolerance to acceptance. And in the new season, the Fab 5 will be taking on more challenges including a lady as one of their missions as well as redoing a church community center.
Check out the Queer Eye Season 2 trailer below and get ready for the return of the feel-good show we desperately need right now. Queer Eye returns June 15th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Queer Eye:
Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five. These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two.
It’s been fifteen years since the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionized reality television. The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). This season, the Queer Eye Fab Five return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more!
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy creator David Collins (Scout Productions) serves as executive producer for Queer Eye, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg, Adam Sher, Jennifer Lane and Jordana Hochman also serve as executive producers in association with ITV Entertainment.