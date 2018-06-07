New ‘Queer Eye’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Give You All the Feels

0

One of the best feel-good shows out there is almost back. Netflix has released a new Queer Eye Season 2 trailer. Although the reboot adopts a similar format to the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy with five gay men making over a person in every episode, the new Queer Eye feels fuller and richer, moving from tolerance to acceptance. And in the new season, the Fab 5 will be taking on more challenges including a lady as one of their missions as well as redoing a church community center.

Check out the Queer Eye Season 2 trailer below and get ready for the return of the feel-good show we desperately need right now. Queer Eye returns June 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Queer Eye: