Here’s Who Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play in Quentin Tarantino’s Next Film

Much anticipation surrounds the next film from Quentin Tarantino, for a number of reasons. For one, if Tarantino sticks to his plan to retire after 10 films, this is his penultimate effort. For another, the story takes place in 1969 and in some way involves the Manson Murders. But maybe most intriguingly, the casting on this untitled film is really interesting. Margot Robbie has an offer to play Sharon Tate but a deal hasn’t yet closed—it’s possible filming may conflict with her contractually obligated Suicide Squad 2, which Warner Bros. hopes to get in front of cameras at some point this year. But recently we learned that Leonardo DiCaprio has entered negotiations to take on a starring role in the film.

So who does DiCaprio play? Deadline’s Mike Fleming has the details, and contrary to prior reports that said he’d be playing an aging film star, Fleming now describes the role thusly:

What he plays, more specifically, is an actor who had his own Western show, Bounty Law, that ran on the air from 1958 to 1963. His attempt to transition to movies didn’t work out and in 1969 — the film is set at the height of hippy Hollywood movement– he’s guesting on other people’s shows while contemplating going to Italy which has become a hotbed for low-budget Westerns.

Tom Cruise is also being eyed for a plum role in the film, which is described as a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of sorts of life in 1969 Los Angeles. While Tarantino most recently made two Westerns back to back, I’m happy to see him back in a different genre—even if he couldn’t resist some Western themes with DiCaprio’s lead character.

Al Pacino is also reportedly being eyed for a role, and indeed we should hear casting news over the next few months as Tarantino gears up for a summer shoot. Simultaneously he’s developing a Star Trek movie with producer J.J. Abrams that could end up being his 10th—and possibly final—film. QT’s back, ladies and gents.