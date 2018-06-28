New Red-Band ‘Mile 22’ Trailer Is Somewhat Violent

0

STX Films has release a new red-band trailer for Mile 22, the upcoming thriller from Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon filmmaker Peter Berg. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting a valuable intelligence asset (Iko Uwais) through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory.

The movie looks ridiculously violent, and perhaps that’s what people will want in a late summer actioner. On the one hand, I can’t really argue with more Iko Uwais, and watching him unleash his martial arts action on screen remains a sight to behold. On the other hand, I could really do without the jingoism that seems inherent in the story where it’s up to the good old U.S. of A to defeat “the most evil government”. Perhaps it works in the context of a throwback and maybe there will be something refreshingly old-fashioned about the plot that works. That being said, Berg’s love of officers borders on the authoritarian, and he has a tendency to stumble over the line between “heroes” and “White Americans who kill all the brown people” (see Lone Survivor). That being said, Mile 22, despite its intense violence, should have the benefit of fictionalization so that audiences can enjoy it.

Check out the Mile 22 trailer below. Scripted by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, the film also stars Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich. Mile 22 opens in theaters on August 17th.

