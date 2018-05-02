New ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ Trailer Sends Us Back to Rockstar’s Wild West

0

Rockstar has released a new Red Dead Redemption II trailer. Details on the plot are still scarce, but considering that the wait for the sequel has been about eight years, we can wait a bit longer to find out about the story. All we know about the plot thus far is it’s “the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.”

It will be interesting to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 employs the same kind of protagonists switching as Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V, or if it’s a single-protagonist kind of story. I’m also curious to see if Rockstar, having this game in development for so long, is able to capitalize on the current trend of Battle Royale games for the online multiplayer. Those kinds of standoffs, especially on the frontier, would seem ideal for Red Dead, but that takes time to program. It’s the kind of thing that strikes me as DLC content down the line rather than something that would be available at launch, but I could be wrong.

Check out the new Red Dead Redemption II trailer below. The game will be available worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.

Coming October 26, 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.