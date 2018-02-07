Richard Linklater Is Shooting a Mysterious 1960s-Set Movie in Houston

0

Filmmaker Richard Linklater can’t stop, won’t stop. The director made massive waves a few years ago with the release of his masterful Boyhood, but that project didn’t spur Linklater to take some time off or jump into a much higher profile kind of project. Instead, the Dazed and Confused filmmaker kept making movies like he always does, using his Boyhood clout to get his long-developing Everybody Wants Some!! off the ground—to tremendous results, I might add.

And while last year saw the release of the engaging if not wholly engrossing Last Flag Flying and Linklater already has his Cate Blanchett-fronted adaptation Where’d You Go Bernadette in the can, the filmmaker is also already hard at work filming a new mystery project. As revealed in The Houston Chronicle (via The Playlist), Linklater is currently at work on a movie “set during the summer of 1969” in Houston that is told from a child’s point of view and revolves, in some way, around the moon landing.

Linklater will be crafting a soundtrack made up of regional hits from the time, and the filmmaker addressed the specific choice of time period by saying, “You had so much going on in Houston at once: NASA, the Medical Center, the Astrodome. There was a communal atmosphere. You had all these kids with parents working at NASA for a common goal.”

Further plot or casting details are unclear, but the Texas native did manage to shoot Boyhood completely under wraps for a few years before one of his cast members spilled the beans, so working under the radar is nothing new. The filmmaker aims to have the film ready for 2019, in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which would put Linklater on a streak of releasing a new film every year for four years in a row. If he keeps churning them out with the same high quality as we’ve seen since Bernie, I’m all for it.

But first up will be Where’d You Go Bernadette, based on the Maria Semple novel, which hits theaters on October 19th.