Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Stand Down, Nerds! Adult Swim Orders 70 New ‘Rick and Morty’ Episodes

by      May 10, 2018

0

new-rick-and-morty-episodes-adult-swim

Fans all over the multiverse can rest easy tonight, as show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced while taking a shower this morning on Instagram, that they are heading back to work on their hit animated series, Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Deemed what a “modern day hit” looks like, Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all of television in 2017 with millennials and has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, live-streaming, retail, and fan experiences.

new-rick-and-morty-episodes

Image via Adult Swim

In celebration of the deal, fans can look forward to the return of the highly successful country-wide tour of the Rickmobile, which hits the road on May 17th starting in Atlanta, GA. The one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop will be offering new exclusive, custom-designed show collectibles at more than 50 stops, including San Diego Comic Con in July.

Adult Swim continues to be the #1 cable destination for young adults, changing the game with one of a kind programming and producing innovative and immersive fan experiences with Adult Swim on the Green and the upcoming Adult Swim Festival in October.

 

A post shared by Justin Roiland (@jroiland) on

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle' EP Scott Fellows on the Classic…
Next Article
‘Jurassic World’ Ride to Replace ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood
Tags

Television