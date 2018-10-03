New ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer Plays Up the Humor and Fun

0

Summit Entertainment has released a new Robin Hood trailer for the upcoming retelling of the classic story. Directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), the film stars Taron Egerton as the titular thief and tells an origin story of sorts as the war-hardened Crusader mounts an ambitious revolt against the corrupt English crown. This project was originally teased as a “gritty, grounded” version of the Robin Hood story, with some even referring to it as Robin Hood Begins in a nod to Christopher Nolan’s gritty Batman origin story. But this trailer has none of that. Instead, it’s teasing a joyous, fun romp that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

It remains to be seen if that’s the actual tone of the film or if Summit is testing out a new marketing strategy, but Guy Ritchie’s underrated King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was sold as a self-serious epic when in reality it was a delightful, knowingly over-the-top fantasy film so who knows. I’m still incredibly perplexed as to the setting of this film—Robin Hood still shoots bows and arrows, but it looks like there are actual guns involved and Ben Mendelsohn’s outfit is more Divergent than Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. This movie is an enigma, but I’m genuinely curious to find out what in the world it really is. Plus, Egerton is a terrifically talented and charming young actor, so surely he brings at least some modicum of joy to the proceedings.

Check out the new Robin Hood trailer below. The film also stars Eve Hewson, Jamie Foxx, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan. Robin Hood opens in theaters on November 21st.