Full-Length ‘ROMA’ Trailer Showcases Alfonso Cuarón’s Masterpiece

Netflix has released a new trailer for the masterful, highly anticipated drama ROMA from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men). Pulling from his own personal childhood, Cuarón wrote, directed, produced, edited, and served as his own cinematographer on the film, which chronicles the dissolution of a family through the eyes of a domestic worker. The film takes place in 1970 Mexico City, against a backdrop of civil unrest that mirrors the internal turmoil of this family as their patriarch grows more and more distant, all the while the mother tries to keep it together for their three young children.

I saw ROMA at TIFF and can attest that it’s a masterpiece of filmmaking, and absolutely one of the best films of the year. To watch ROMA is to witness one of our greatest living filmmakers working at the top of his game, as Cuarón digs deep into his own past to bare his soul for all the world to see. The film’s secret weapon, however, is first-time actor Yalitza Aparicio, who delivers a stunning lead performance as the family’s live-in housekeeper.

This is Netflix’s big Oscar play this year, and as such they’re giving it an unprecedented theatrical exhibition weeks in advance of its release on the streaming service. If the film is playing in a theater anywhere near you I implore you to see it that way—as you can see from this trailer, Cuarón’s cinematography is stunning yet very patient and elegant. If you plan on watching the film from home on Netflix, I might offer one suggestion: put your phones in the other room. This is a very quiet movie that sneaks up on you if and only if you give yourself completely over to it. If you only give the film half your attention, you’ll only get half (or less) of the impact back.

Check out the new ROMA trailer below and click here to read my full review. The film’s limited theatrical engagements begin on November 21st and it hits Netflix on December 14th.