New ‘Sharp Objects’ Trailer Has Amy Adams Revisiting a Dangerous Past

HBO has released a new Sharp Objects trailer. The story revolves around a reporter (Amy Adams) fresh off a stay at a psych hospital who must return to her tiny hometown for her latest assignment: covering the murder of two preteen girls. Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies) directed the series with Marti Noxon (Mad Men) serving as showrunner.

Although this is the first official trailer, the plot still remains shrouded in mystery based on the trailer alone. You know that Adams’ character is going to uncover some dark and disturbing facts that tie into her own past, but beyond that, HBO isn’t tipping its hand with this one. But keeping the show shrouded in mystery is fine when you have such an impressive cast and crew working on the project. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sharp Objects becomes one of the most talked-about series of the summer, especially with regards to the treatment of women. I’ve got high hopes for this one.

Check out the new Sharp Objects trailer below. The limited series premieres July 8th and stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, and Matt Craven.

Here’s the synopsis for Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects: