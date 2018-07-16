New ‘Shazam!’ Image Is Literally Heartwarming

0

After weeks of blurry paparazzi shots taken from shrubbery five miles from set, official photos of Zachary Levi in full Shazam! regalia have finally begun to pour in. And boy are they light-hearted! (You’ll understand that joke when you see the new photo).

While the first legit photo showed off Levi in his beefed-up costume chugging soda next to his best friend Freddy Freeman (played by breakout IT star Jack Dylan Glazer), the latest shows off Levi’s light-up lightning bolt insignia as Glazer’s Freeman looks on in wonder.

Everything we’ve seen from the DC flick so far has struck up a decidedly un-Dawn-of-Justice-like tone of Golden Age cartoonishness, especially unexpected considering the film is directed by horror maestro David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creations, Lights Out). On the other hand, the movie is about a 14-year-old who turns into an even more spandex clad Superman thanks to an ancient wizard, so a little whimsy is to be expected.

Check out the photo below. Shazam! is set to hit theaters April 5, 2019.

Here’s the full Shazam! synopsis: