New ‘Shazam!’ Image Is Literally Heartwarming

After weeks of blurry paparazzi shots taken from shrubbery five miles from set, official photos of Zachary Levi in full Shazam! regalia have finally begun to pour in. And boy are they light-hearted! (You’ll understand that joke when you see the new photo).
While the first legit photo showed off Levi in his beefed-up costume chugging soda next to his best friend Freddy Freeman (played by breakout IT star Jack Dylan Glazer), the latest shows off Levi’s light-up lightning bolt insignia as Glazer’s Freeman looks on in wonder.
Everything we’ve seen from the DC flick so far has struck up a decidedly un-Dawn-of-Justice-like tone of Golden Age cartoonishness, especially unexpected considering the film is directed by horror maestro David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creations, Lights Out). On the other hand, the movie is about a 14-year-old who turns into an even more spandex clad Superman thanks to an ancient wizard, so a little whimsy is to be expected.
Check out the photo below. Shazam! is set to hit theaters April 5, 2019.
Here’s the full Shazam! synopsis:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).