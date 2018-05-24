New ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ Trailer Teases a Slick, Stylish Sequel

0

Josh Brolin is having one hell of a summer this year. The actor bashed his way up the ranks of the MCU villain roster as Thanos in Marvel’s record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War and dethroned his own box office hit when Deadpool 2 swiped the top spot from Infinity War last weekend. But Brolin isn’t just doing superhero double duty, he’s also re-teaming with Benicio Del Toro for a sequel to the acclaimed crime thriller Sicario.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado sees Stefano Sollima (Gomorrah) taking over as director for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve‘s 2015 thriller, with original screenwriter Taylor Sheridan — who also wrote Hell or High Water and helmed last year’s Wind River – returning to pen the script.

The film picks up during an escalation of the drug war at the US-Mexico border after the cartels start sending terrorists across to American soil. The film picks up with Del Toro’s revenge-fuelled Alejandro when he’s recruited once again by Brolin’s CIA operative Matt Graver to start a war between dueling cartels by kidnapping a Kingpin’s daughter (Isabela Moner). But when the mission is exposed, things get a little too dirty and and when he’s ordered to terminate the girl, Alejandro ends up at war with everyone.

Watch the new Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer below. The film also stars Catherine Keener, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Jeffrey Donovan, and Matthew Modine and opens in theaters on June 29, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis: