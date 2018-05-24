New ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ Trailer Teases a Slick, Stylish Sequel

Josh Brolin is having one hell of a summer this year. The actor bashed his way up the ranks of the MCU villain roster as Thanos in Marvel’s record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War and dethroned his own box office hit when Deadpool 2 swiped the top spot from Infinity War last weekend. But Brolin isn’t just doing superhero double duty, he’s also re-teaming with Benicio Del Toro for a sequel to the acclaimed crime thriller Sicario.
Sicario: Day of the Soldado sees Stefano Sollima (Gomorrah) taking over as director for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve‘s 2015 thriller, with original screenwriter Taylor Sheridan — who also wrote Hell or High Water and helmed last year’s Wind River – returning to pen the script.
The film picks up during an escalation of the drug war at the US-Mexico border after the cartels start sending terrorists across to American soil. The film picks up with Del Toro’s revenge-fuelled Alejandro when he’s recruited once again by Brolin’s CIA operative Matt Graver to start a war between dueling cartels by kidnapping a Kingpin’s daughter (Isabela Moner). But when the mission is exposed, things get a little too dirty and and when he’s ordered to terminate the girl, Alejandro ends up at war with everyone.
Watch the new Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer below. The film also stars Catherine Keener, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Jeffrey Donovan, and Matthew Modine and opens in theaters on June 29, 2018.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“In SICARIO, Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.”