New ‘Slender Man’ Trailer Is All About the Memes

0

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the Slender Man movie, and it’s… well it’s pretty silly. Directed by Sylvain White (The Losers), the film is based on the titular internet meme and takes place in a small Massachusetts town where four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the Slender Man myth. But when one of the girls goes missing, they begin to suspect Slender Man might just in fact be real.

While this trailer is clearly going for some Evil Dead and Exorcist-like scares, it comes off as pretty ridiculous. The girls are seen going to the internet to find out what happened to their friend, see a link on a reddit-like page that says “Summon Him”, and are like, “Oh, this might do the trick!” But visually, there is some striking imagery to behold.

There’s also the issue of sensitivity, as this film fictionalizes an encounter with Slender Man, but in real life two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods and tried to stab her to death, claiming afterwards that Slender Man told them to do it. It’s a sad and troubling situation, and puts a bit of a damper on this whole ordeal.

I’ll be interested to see if the mere title of Slender Man will get folks to the theater, or if this meme has been played out. We’ll find out in a couple weeks, as Slender Man opens in theaters on August 10th.

Check out the new Slender Man trailer below. The film stars Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, and Javier Botet.