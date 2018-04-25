New ‘Smallfoot’ Trailer Sees Channing Tatum Trying (and Failing) to Communicate

0

Let’s take a break from all the superheroes and supervillains smashing into each other for a second and focus on what really matters: Yeti-Human relations. Leading the charge in this underserved area of diplomacy is Migo, a curious and friendly yeti whose story will be told in Warner Bros.’ upcoming animated family feature, Smallfoot. A new trailer for the skewed take on the yeti mythology tale is now available!

Smallfoot stars Channing Tatum as the Yeti, Migo, and James Corden as the Smallfoot, Percy. Also starring are Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Common (Selma), LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Ely Henry (Justice League Action), and Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street). The film is set to debut in theaters September 28th.

Watch the new Smallfoot trailer below:

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery. From Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, “Smallfoot” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

Smallfoot is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, Annie Award-winning director of Over the Hedge and Annie nominee for the screenplays for Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach. The film is produced by Bonne Radford, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Serving as executive producers are Nicholas Stoller, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jared Stern, Sergio Pablos, and Kirkpatrick. The creative team includes editor Peter Ettinger, and composer Heitor Pereira.

For more on Smallfoot, check out these recent write-ups: