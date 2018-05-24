New ‘Solo’ Featurette Has the Cast Talking about a Life of Crime

0

To mark tonight’s opening of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney has released a new featurette for the film. The upcoming spinoff shows Han Solo in his early days as he gets out of the slums on Corellia and works to join a crew of thieves as they make a daring heist.

In this featurette, cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson talk about their outlaw characters, and how the film shows Han’s introduction to the professional underworld. It’s a light bit of a marketing, but it’s probably enough to get people even more excited to see the movie if they’ve got their tickets purchased for tonight’s screenings.

Check out the Solo featurette below. The film also stars Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

