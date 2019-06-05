15 New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Images Swing Their Way Across Europe

0

Sony Pictures has released 15 new images from Spider-Man: Far From Home. The upcoming sequel from director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) looking to get away from his Spider-Man responsibilities by going on a European vacation with his classmates, but his trip gets hijacked when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits the wallcrawler to fight against elemental monsters surfacing across the continent.

This looks like it will be a nice palette cleanser after the events of Endgame. While it will still deal with the fallout from that movie, it’s a smart move to go with Peter Parker just being a kid even though more responsibility is being foisted upon his shoulders. Holland is just so endearing as the character, and I really hope that Sony doesn’t botch this by trying to take the character away now that he’s been revived by being a part of the MCU. I’d much rather see this Spider-Man as a leading force in Marvel movies rather than squaring off against Tom Hardy’s Venom or Jared Leto’s Morbius. It’s not the job of Spider-Man to lift up weaker series; try to meet the bar this new franchise is setting.

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home images below. The film opens July 2nd and also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home: