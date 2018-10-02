Gorgeous New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Is Full of Spider-People

0

Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Shameik Moore (The Get Down) stars as the voice of Miles Morales, who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man in this origin story. The film finds Morales discovering a multi-verse that features multiple Spider-Men, which is how we get Jake Johnson‘s Peter Parker and some other spider-surprises.

This movie looks absolutely incredible. The animation style is dynamic and unique, allowing for the film to really stand out in contrast to the bevy of other super-smooth CG animated films, but also bringing a distinct comic book-like style to the entire ordeal. But beyond that, the simple idea of introducing the multi-verse and using that as a way to tell a Spider-Man story about multiple Spider-People is pretty brilliant—it’s no surprise this whole film comes from the minds of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with the former serving as the film’s screenwriter.

This is a really bold, exciting Spider-Man adaptation, and despite Sony’s many live-action spinoff plans intended to keep their superhero franchise alive while they share Tom Holland with Marvel Studios, I have a feeling Into the Spider-Verse is going to guide the way forward for Sony from here.

Directed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perschietti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), the film also stars Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry as Aaron and Jefferson Davis, Miles’ uncle and father respectively, with Liev Schreiber as the villain Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, and Nicolas Cage as the Great Depression-era “noir” take on the Spider-Man character, the film opens in theaters on December 14th.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: