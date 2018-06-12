New ‘Spider-Man’ Video Game Trailer Sets Spidey Against a Team of Supervillains

0

Last night during its E3 presentation, Sony showed off a new trailer for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man video game. The trailer was an extended look at the gameplay, which put Spidey on the Raft, a supermax prison for supervillains. Needless to say, all does not go well as Spider-Man desperately tries to put down a prison riot while also fending off familiar supervillains like Shocker, Rhino, and more.

The great thing about this clip is the diversity of gameplay it shows off. It gives you a great sense of the combat, which is inspired by the Batman: Arkham games, but if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. You can also see a web-fluid meter, so you can’t just overload on shooting web-fluid at bad guys and think that will be enough. You have to use it conjunction with fisticuffs, which should keep the combat nice and lively. Then there’s the web-slinging that looks like a blast, and I’d be thrilled if Sony just showed off a clip of Spider-Man making his way through New York City (the high bar here is the web-swinging mechanic of Spider-Man 2). Finally, you get a good sense of the set pieces that will be headed your way as you dodge debris and make your way through some sticky situations. Add to all of this an intriguing-looking story, and Spider-Man appears to be one of the must-buy games of the fall.

Check out the new Spider-Man trailer below. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 on September 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: