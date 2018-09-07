New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teams Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore

0

Directed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perischetti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), Sony’s animated spider-adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales alongside Jake Johnson as Peter Parker. Both spider-dudes were front and center during Sony PlayStation’s countdown to the launch of the PS4 exclusive video game, and they showed off a new look at the upcoming film. It’s brief, but it’ll do to hold us over until the film’s release this holiday season.

Also starring Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry as the voices of Aaron and Jefferson Davis, Miles’ uncle and father respectively, with Liev Schreiber as the villain Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin is Aunt May, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

