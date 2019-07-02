New ‘Spies in Disguise’ Trailer Has Tom Holland Giving Will Smith the Bird

0

20th Century Fox has released a new Spies in Disguise trailer. The upcoming animated comedy has Will Smith voicing super spy Lance Sterling, a spy whom everybody knows (although wouldn’t that defeat the point of being a spy?). When Lance drinks a formula from nerdy scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland), it turns Lance into a pigeon.

Blue Sky Studios never really made huge waves in the business—their biggest success was the forgettable Ice Age franchise—but now they seem even more irrelevant since 20th Century Fox is owned by Disney. Disney already has Pixar and Disney Animation Studios. They’re at the top of their game in animation. What purpose does a studio like Blue Sky serve when they turning out movies like Spies in Disguise where the hook is “Will Smith, but a pigeon”? Maybe Spies in Disguise will be a pleasant surprise instead of a bit of counter-programming for families with kids who are too young to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Or it could be the last gasp for Blue Sky unless they radically change the kind of movies they’re planning to make.

Check out the Spies in Disguise trailer below. The film opens December 25th and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Spies in Disguise: