New ‘Spy Who Dumped Me’ Trailer Teases a Delightful Twist on the Spy Genre

0

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming spy actioner The Spy Who Dumped Me, and this movie continues to look like a lot of fun. The film stars Mila Kunis as Audrey, a woman who discovers that her ex-boyfriend (Justin Theroux) is actually a CIA spy, which subsequently puts her in the crosshairs of deadly assassins and a charming British agent (Sam Heughan). She teams up with her best friend (Kate McKinnon) and heads to Europe, where comedic action hijinks ensue.

While this is the kind of premise that could go very, very, wrong, it appears the film smartly decides to make Kunis and McKinnon’s characters capable women, and thus as they’re thrust into this world of espionage, they can kinda sorta handle themselves and you buy them as being able to navigate this deadly spy world. There’s also the fact that these two actresses are incredibly funny, and their chemistry appears to be on point. The spy genre hasn’t really ever been done quite like this before, and these trailers have certainly made me very interested in seeing this thing.

Check out the new Spy Who Dumped Me trailer below. Written by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson and directed by Fogel, the film also stars Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Ivanna Sakhno. The Spy Who Dumped Me opens in theaters on August 3rd.