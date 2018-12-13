New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer Goes to the Other Side of the Looking Glass

0

The inaugural season of CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery was a 15-episode exercise in course correction. On one hand, it was trapped behind a paywall as one of the network’s first titles for its CBS All Access subscriber channel, hemmed in by its own place in the established timeline roughly a decade before the events of the original 1966 series’, and a militaristic departure from the exploratory model the franchise has become known for. On the other hand, Discovery shared core competencies of the series by elevating women and people of color into prominent roles, exploring cutting-edge technologies (even if we won’t see a mushroom-powered teleportation drive anytime soon … or ever), and threading the cultures and plot lines of multiple alien races together into the narrative. It’s also an incredibly well-produced bit of work thanks to the show’s awards-worthy artistic crew and big-budget movie effects; these were all shown off in the first season’s Blu-ray bonus features, so keep an eye out for my review soon.

Now, with Season 2 of CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery ready to return in just about a month’s time, a new official trailer has been beamed up to the Internet. While the previously released trailer suggested that the show would be steering towards more of an exploratory second season, this trailer returns to the series’ roots of militarized space travel, for better or worse. Returning for another go-round will be Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, Shazad Latif and Mary Wiseman, along with newcomers Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and a new host of Klingon warriors.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery airs CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.

Check out the new trailer below:

Discover the next adventure. Watch the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Star Trek: Discovery, which premieres Thursday, January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access! If you haven’t caught up on season one yet, try CBS All Access FREE now at cbs.com/startrek.

Here is the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

For more on Star Trek: Discovery and all things Star Trek, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups linked below: