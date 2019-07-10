New ‘Picard’ Poster Shows the Former Captain Has a Four-Legged Best Friend

0

Ahead of the TV show’s Comic-Con panel, CBS All Access has debuted the first poster for Star Trek: Picard. The show will star Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as the films Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Details on the show are still scarce, but there will probably be some substantial info at the Comic-Con panel. Per the press release, “STAR TREK: PICARD will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut during the “Enter the ‘Star Trek’ Universe” panel on Saturday, July 20, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, PT in Hall H. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.”

As for this poster, Picard has a dog now. Whatever qualms I have with the showrunners, adding a dog is always a good idea unless they decide to kill the dog. If they kill the dog, this will be the worst Star Trek. These are the laws of having a dog in a TV show. We must abide by them.

Check out the Star Trek: Picard poster below. The show also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard: