Could Jon Favreau Be Developing a ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ for Disney+?

Get ready for 90 straight minutes of uninterrupted Wookiee yowling! If the fans demand it, Jon Favreau could cook up another Star Wars Holiday Special for Disney+, the streaming platform that’s becoming a Wild West for all things under the Disney brand umbrella. One of those upcoming new titles is The Mandalorian, which boasts Favreau as the creator and arrives on the new service this November 12th. But as for a reboot of the infamous 1978 holiday TV special, we didn’t see that one coming.

ET’s Ash Crossan spoke with Favreau and The Mandalorian star Gina Carano during this past weekend’s Saturn Awards to catch up on all things Disney. Here’s what he teased about a possible (and we stress, possible) Star Wars Holiday Special:

“That’s my generation. I love the ‘Holiday Special.’ I mean, certain sequences more than others. But I love the introduction of Boba Fett and that rifle that he had. That animated piece still holds up. It’s pretty cool. And I still draw inspiration from that. I would love to, maybe someday on Disney+, we’ll do a Holiday Special too.”

Check out ET’s interview with Favreau for the whole shebang:

Additionally, Favreau commented on The Mandalorian star Carano:

“She’s just incredibly fun to watch on screen. When she falls into action mode, she’s such a wonderful athlete. All of her training and background bring this authenticity to her performance on the screen.”

