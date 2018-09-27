See What It Takes to Become an Ace Pilot in the New ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Trailer

0

Star Wars franchise veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) is about to deliver a whole new animated adventure in the new Disney Channel series Star Wars Resistance. This series takes place prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and follows Kazuda Xiono (“Kaz”), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Kaz won’t be on his own, however, and as a new trailer for the show reveals, there are plenty of ace pilots to go around.

In the one-hour premiere, airing Sunday October 7th at 10pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and its digital platforms, Poe (Oscar Isaac) and BB-8 assign newly-appointed spy Kaz (Christopher Sean) to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer rim water planet, home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager (Scott Lawrence), a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam (Myrna Velasco), Neeku (Josh Brener) and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. Kaz soon finds himself in over his head with his new friend BB-8 as he’ll have to compete in dangerous sky races, keep his mission a secret from his newfound family, and avoid the danger of the First Order.

Following its U.S. debut, Star Wars Resistance will rollout globally on Disney Channels Worldwide. Two additional new episodes will be available via the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD, giving kids and families access to the series wherever and whenever they want to watch. The voice cast also includes Donald Faison as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan as Flix and Orka, respectively; Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma; and Rachel Butera as General Leia Organa.

Check out the new trailer for Star Wars Resistance below:

A daring pilot embarks upon a secret mission against the First Order… with a lot of help from his friends in Star Wars Resistance. Premiering Sunday, October 7 at 10pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

