New ‘SuperFly’ Trailer Unites the Team and Ups the Action in Atlanta

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for SuperFly, a modern take on the 1972 blaxploitation action classic. Director X‘s 2018 version, arriving this summer, moves the action from Harlem to Atlanta to reflect changes in culture from the 1970s to today. But as the new full trailer shows, the SuperFly team will also be crossing international borders and introducing everything from cartels to cryptocurrency. This really is a contemporary spin on the story.

Director X’s SuperFly, written by Watchmen screenwriter Alex Tse, stars Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) in the role of Priest Youngblood, as played previously by Ron O’Neal in Gordon Parks Jr.‘s original film. The new trailer also does a solid job of introducing the team that surrounds priest and the roles they play, including co-stars Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Jennifer Morrison. The film arrives in theaters on June 15th.

In a chat with EW, Director X spoke more about the changes from the original Super Fly to his modern take:

“Atlanta today is kind of what Harlem was back then in the ’70s. The music of the city is the music of the world. The culture of the city is the culture of the world. Trends that happen in Atlanta reverberate around the planet. So when we were looking for a place to set this movie again, Atlanta made a lot of sense. I mean, there’s a Whole Foods on 125th St. [in Harlem]. It’s just not the same. Times have changed. We’ve had to move with the times.”

Jackson also spoke about performing many of his own stunts, something that’s quite new to him, despite his background in martial arts:

“Every fight scene and every running through areas [scene], it was all me. I gotta say that because I’m still sore from it. I definitely learned that this is not a joke. I definitely got beat up, but it was amazing to be on the other side of it and see how the stuff works.”

Jackson also spoke about the sparring scene with co-star Williams, which was glimpsed in the trailer:

“That was awesome. That was treacherous. We were there all day. Michael is super-funny. When you gotta work long hours, it’s always best when you get to work with awesome, genuinely cool and kind people. We were just laughing the whole time [and] having a good time. It was great.”

Keep an eye out for SuperFly in theaters on June 15th.