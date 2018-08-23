New ‘Suspiria’ Trailer Further Reveals the Twisted, R-Rated Remake

0

Amazon Studios has debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated Suspiria remake. Inspired by Dario Argento‘s 1977 horror masterpiece of the same name, the remake comes from A Bigger Splash and Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who leaves behind the technicolor wonders and iconic prog rock score from the original film in favor of a bleak and sparing take of the material he describes as “cold, evil and really dark.”

The new iteration of the terrifying tale of hellish magicks stars Dakota Johnson as a young American dancer, who joins a world-renowned dance company, where she runs head-on into a bloody nightmare.

The film continues to look incredible, as this trailer offers up a better idea of the twisted, creepy plot. There’s also the Lutz Ebersdorf of it all. There’s an older man character in this trailer, who is credited as Lutz Ebersdorf—but we’re 99% sure that’s just Tilda Swinton in makeup. Swinton also plays one of the dance instructors who appears to be harboring a dark secret, so perhaps this is part of the film, or perhaps Swinton just decided to play dual roles and is being really method about it. Regardless, I can’t wait to see this movie.

Watch the new Suspiria trailer below. Behind the camera, Guadagnino re-teams with his Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich (who also co-wrote and produced AMC’s stunning The Terror this year). Suspiria will also feature an original score by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.

Here’s the official synopsis for Suspiria: