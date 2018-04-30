‘Teen Titans Go!’ Movie Cast Reads Your Comments Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Trailer

0

Back in January, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment released the first trailer for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, the big-screen adventure for Cartoon Network’s hit TV series. Now, in advance of a new trailer arriving tomorrow, the title team is reading a few comments from their legions of adoring fans out there. And as an added bonus, the marketing team has put together some clever posters that take shots at the adult DC Comics team, Justice League.

Greg Cipes returns as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell.Teen Titans Go! to the Movies arrives on July 27th in the States, and August 3rd in the UK.

See the title team read your comments below, and be sure to tune in tomorrow for the new trailer:

OMG people are tweeting about us! New trailer TOMORROW. #TeenTitansGOMovie pic.twitter.com/3TfdmqBQvl — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) April 30, 2018

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: