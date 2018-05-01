New ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’ Trailer Sends the Title Team to Tinseltown

0

A new trailer for Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment’s Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, is now available! Long has the sillier follow-up series to the classic, action-focused Teen Titans been the subject of scorn and outright anger from fans of the original adventures of Robin & Co. This new trailer–and by extension the movie itself–is a perfect answer to all their fan rage. In Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, the title team deduces that the only way to be taken seriously as superheroes is to have a movie made about their exploits, but despite jabs from allies and enemies alike, they’re not about to change their light-hearted, often-farted, waffle-throwing ways. And if you don’t like it, that’s just too bad.

Greg Cipes returns as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell.Teen Titans Go! to the Movies arrives on July 27th in the States, and August 3rd in the UK.

Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: