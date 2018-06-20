New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie in the Works

0

Prep the deep dish goulash pizza, because Paramount is heading back to the sewers for another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. The news comes from THR, who reports that the studio is developing a new TMNT movie and has hired screenwriter Andrew Dodge to pen the script. Dodge earned industry attention for his Blacklist script Bad Words, which ultimately turned into the 2013 directing and starring vehicle for Jason Bateman.

Platinum Dunes team Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will once again produce the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Paramount. Platinum Dunes also produced 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the 2016 sequel Out of the Shadows. This year, the team is riding high on the success of their Paramount-distributed action thriller A Quiet Place and has Blumhouse/Universal’s The First Purge arriving in theaters next month.

No word yet on where the new film will pick up with the anthropomorphic teenage turtles or if it will tie into Paramount’s previous two Ninja Turtles movies. The first film starred Megan Fox as April O’Neil and found the group of mutant superhero facing off against shredder and the Foot Clan in the city sewers, settling in at $493 million worldwide. The sequel added Steven Amell’s Casey Jones in the mix alongside fan favorite characters Bebop and Rocksteady and the villainous Krang.