‘Terminator: Dark Fate’: Bilingual Trailer Reveals All-Out Terminator War

0

A new trailer offers a solid look at director Tim Miller‘s Terminator: Dark Fate. The plot plays out in a very similar fashion to James Cameron‘s original blockbuster feature about a time-traveling killing machine sent back into the past to eliminate the mother of a future resistance leader. While we don’t know the specifics about Natalia Reyes‘ hunted human character Dani Ramos or why the machines want her terminated, we do know that she’s ready to stand up and fight back. So it’s not just the team of various humans, hybrids, and reformed machines who are fighting back against the new, evolved terminator (Gabriel Luna), but Dani as well.

Featuring the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger along with franchise newcomers Mackenzie Davis and Diego Boneta, the latest Terminator tale arrives in theaters on November 1st.

Check out the new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, & Diego Boneta in this extended look at Terminator: Dark Fate. In theatres November 1. Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

And here’s a bonus teaser, courtesy of IMAX, which will unveil new footage in theaters this Friday in front of Joker IMAX screenings:

For much more on Terminator: Dark Fate, be sure to get caught up by clicking on our recent write-ups, linked below: