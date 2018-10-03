New ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer Celebrates the Teenage Witch

0

Netflix has released a new The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer. In the new adaptation of the character, Sabrina is forced between the mortal world and the witch world when she refuses to sign herself over to witches when she turns sixteen. This ends up putting herself, her family, and her friends at risk.

Even though it’s got the Sabrina branding, this looks like one of Netflix’s riskier plays because it could be a truly great series, or it could easily suffer from Netflix fatigue. The series appears to begin when Sabrina makes a choice about refusing to join a coven, but how do you stretch that out to a full season? Will it be more episodic, or will it continue to build over the course of a season? There’s also the tricky balance between comedy and horror, but I’m glad to see something that looks fresh and original rather than trying to copy the success of another show.

Check out the trailer below. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives on Netflix on October 26th and stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: