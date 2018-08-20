New ‘The Deuce’ Season 2 Trailer Asks “What’s Your Dream?”

0

The Deuce is looking like what Vinyl was always meant to be — a complex and multi-layered portrayal of an entertainment industry that came alive in the 1970s, one that shows the excitement and the tragedy of it all. To be clear, The Deuce has always been this (that is to say, great), but visually it’s moving into the era that Vinyl also portrayed (however badly). The show’s time jump to the late 70s also means plenty of changes for our core cast, especially the women, who are starting to find their voice and take charge of their destinies. Or at least try. The process isn’t easy, but one of the best things about The Deuce is how much it makes us care about the daily lives of its players.

As was noted in our writeup of the first trailer for The Deuce‘s new season, Season 2 consists of nine episodes in total, one more than the first season, and directors include Alex Hall (Treme), Steph Green (The Americans), and Susanna White (Parade’s End), among others. Notably, all but one of the directors this year are women.

Check out the new Deuce Season 2 trailer below, along with the first images. The series stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Franco, Gary Carr, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Margarita Levieva, Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Lawrence Gillard, Jr., Chris Bauer, Michael Rispoli, Chris Coy, and Luke Kirby. The series returns on HBO on September 9th.

